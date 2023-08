It's Friendship Day and everyone is busy celebrating with their closest ones. Friends are important for everyone and celebrities are also making sure to express their love to their best pals. Here we have Shafaq Naaz talking about what friendship means to her and more. Shafaq Naaz is a TV actress best known for Bidaai and others show. She is Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq Naaz's sister. Here's what she has to say about friendship. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz reacts to sister Shafaq, Avinash Sachdev link-up rumours [Exclusive]

What friendship means to you?

Friendship means everything to me. I have lost a lot of things in my life. I have seen ups and downs in relations but I have found very good friends in life. They know me for over a decade and they have been there in everything. Whatever happens at the end of the day your family means everything to you and my friends are like my family. I love them more than my life. I'm sane right now because I have amazing friends. I must have done something great in my past life to get them into this life. I cannot imagine my life without them.

Who is your closest from the industry and why is that person so special?

I have a mix, of friends from the industry and two of my best friends are writers and creators. From the industry, Kritika Gaikwad. She is from the Marathi industry. She has done Hindi shows also. We did a show together for Sony called 'Shubh Vivaah' a long time back. We were playing siblings and while the show we did not have that connection but after that show, we became friends, and ever since she is my closest friend. We are 4 am buddies and we can be around each other's company and spend hours talking. Any gossip, she is the first to get to know. We are active friends on Instagram and share reels all day. I don't think I talk to my boyfriend as much as I talk to her. She is the love of my life.

The other one is Farnaaz Shetty, we did an event together and we just clicked. This was 2019 and she is very close to my heart. We share very different friendship and bond. I'm forever grateful to her. In lockdown, I was dealing with Slip-Disc issue and there was no one in the house I was all alone and I was not able to move at all. She took me to her home, took care of me, and even at nights, she would sleep next to me and because I couldn't even turn by myself, She would help me with that and take me to the bathroom. She did everything for me and I just love her. These two are the closest.

Anyone who you were friends with before but you guys now have no friendship left? And do you want that friend back?

In friendship, there can be misunderstandings but we talk it out and clear things. It is not a big deal!

Where there is love there can be clashes as well. What's more important is, how you deal with those clashes. I don't want to name anyone but there are a couple of people who were close to me. I don't even know what happened but just out of the blue, they stopped talking to me.

In friendship, you don't ghost people. You make sure you are part of each other's life even if there is a misunderstanding you clear that. That's what I believe in. I don't want them back now, because if they wanted to stay in my life they would have tried to solve whatever has happened or may have fought but they chose not to clear it and I'm in a stage of my life where I've kept the doors open, If you want to come you are welcome, If you don't want to come, you can leave. Just don't stand at the door and block the way. I don't want to put anyone on top of my peace. I just love the people who are in my life right now. I will fight for them and do everything to keep them close. I do not want to lose them and I have confidence in them that they will do the same for me. So those who left can leave. Don't want to give them much importance.

