TV is a major source of entertainment for the audience. In fact, it is a medium of daily entertainment with the availability of diverse content and channels to binge from. From reality TV shows to fiction, these TV shows become an integral part of the audience's lives since they have hooked episode after episode and are invested in characters as though they are real. The credit does go to the actors essaying the roles and the twists and turns that the makers bring in every single day. We are here with 4 TV shows today and 4 on-screen TV jodis which are Anupamaa-Anuj, Sai and Virat, Abhimanyu and Akshara and Katha and Viaan. What we want to know is, which TV jodi has hooked you right now?

Anupamaa and Anuj from Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj in the TOP TV show called Anupamaa. Gaurav and Rupali's chemistry is stunning and so are their emotional scenes. Their relationship is currently being tested but MaAn is winning hearts and grabbing headlines in Entertainment News.

Abhimanyu and Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod make for one of the most amazing TV jodis ever. They would literally make anyone believe that it's not Abhimanyu and Akshara but them for real. However, of late, given the leap twist and separation, Abhimanyu and Akshara are separated. Yet, the AbhiRa stans are hopeful of a reunion. Though Abhimanyu and Akshara are not together, the way they affect each other speaks volumes. And it just seems like the beginning.

Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sai and Virat have one of the most painful separations on ITV, just like AbhiRa. However, fans still like the cute and adorable bond that Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt aka Sai and Virat share. Of late, the makers in the show, we see the makers bringing back the old SaiRat.

Katha and Viaan from Katha Ankahee

Katha Ankahee has become one of the most popular and loved TV shows in the country right now. It trends almost every night. Fans are in awe of the subtle writing and the nuanced performances of Aditi Dev Sharma, Adnan Khan and the rest of the cast. What began with a heavy and dramatic twist, the makers are progressing at a fast pace and developing each character beautifully to keep the audience hooked.

Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and now Katha Ankahee have joined the massive online fandom.