From Hum Paanch to Banegi Apni Baat — 5 iconic shows from Zee that were trailblazers and are still fresh in people's minds #DeshKaZee

Today #DeshKaZee is trending all over social media to mark the 29 glorious years of the broadcasting giant. Zee TV was the pioneer of satellite cable TV in India expanding the reach of Indian shows to foreign nations like the UAE, London and the US. Here is a look at five iconic shows from Zee TV that can be watched any time...

Hum Paanch

Fans of Hum Paanch will say that it is one of best sitcoms of Indian TV. Who can forget the girls who were upto something new in every episode? Ashok Saraf played the role of Mr Mathur while Priya Tendulkar was his wife who spoke through a photograph. Vidya Balan showed us her acting chops even as young Radhika Mathur. The show lives rent free in the mind of all its fans.

Pavitra Rishta

This is one of the immortal love stories that will ever come on TV. Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande gave us so many beautiful emotional moments in their journey of Manav and Archana. We also had strong ensemble characters like Savita Tai (Manav Deshmukh), DK (Naved Aslam), Varsha (Priya Marathe) and others. The show is now seeing a digital reprise with Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande.

Hasratein

Definitely one of the landmark shows of Indian TV when it came to discussing marital issues in a realistic manner. It was based on the novel Adhantari by Late Jaywant Dalvi. We still remember it for the fine performances from Seema Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Dharmesh Vyas, Harsh Chhaya and others. Hasratein sparked off a debate on man-woman roles in marriage and is still seen as a trendsetter.

Banegi Apni Baat

This show was way ahead of its times in terms of writing, characterization and story-telling. We had acting stalwarts like Irrfan Khan, Surekha Sikri, Achint Kaur, Varun Badola, Anita Kanwar and others on the show. Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar was one of the writers of the serial.

Hip Hip Hurray

Who does not remember Hip Hip Hurray, the show is a cult till date. The cast included some popular TV names like Purab Kohli, Rushad Rana, Kishwer Merchantt, Peeya Rai Choudhary, Vishal Malhotra, Nilanjana Sharma and Zafar Karachiwalla among others. It was directed by Nupur Asthana who says it was a combination of good chemistry and story-telling that made it such a hit amongst the youth.