Gadar 2 is coming in theatres this Independence Day 2023. The film cast is busy promoting the movie on all major platforms. Fans are too excited to see Sunny Deol back as Tara Singh in Gadar 2. The macho man has been promoting the film diligently as well. We saw how he decked up as Tara Singh for the sangeet functions for his son Karan Deol during his wedding with Drisha Acharya. Some netizens had also trolled him for using the occasion as a platform to promote Gadar 2. Well, he also came on The Kapil Sharma Show as Tara Singh. Take a look at the video below...



In the video, Kapil Sharma tells Sunny Deol, "Hum kuch dino se dekh rahe hain, paji jahan bhi ja rahe hain Tara Singh ke getup mein ja rahe hain. Toh Archana ji poochh rahi thi ki paji, aap apni gaadi main aaye ho aaj ya truck chala ke aaye ho." (He said that Archana Puran Singh asked if Sunny Deol came to the sets in a truck)." Hearing this the macho star says, "Maine socha inko bhi sath le jana hai toh truck hi..." The original Gadar was one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Bollywood.

Kapil Sharma said he was there on the sets of Gadar when they were shooting in Amritsar, Punjab. It seems Amrish Puri and Ameesha Patel where in front of him. The comedian had gently tapped the late actor on his shoulder. In the video, Kapil Sharma says, "Maine halka sa tap kiya Amrish Puri ke kandhe pe, unhone peeche ghum ke dekha." It seems the actor in his trademark heavy bartione asked who was it. Kapil Sharma folded his hands out of embarrassment. Ameesha Patel asks him what would have happened if he had tapped her. He says he would not have the guts for the same.

Gadar 2 is made on a budget of Rs 120 crores. The film has been shot mostly in North India. It seems the ground level buzz for Gadar 2 is very good. The opening numbers might come as a huge surprise for one and all. This time, Tara Singh will go to Pakistan to save the life of his son. The new version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaavan is getting a lot of love too.