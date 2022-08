is pregnant for the second time. It was fourth months ago that she gave birth to her daughter Liana. And now and Debina Bonnerjee are already gearing up the welcome their second baby. The diva is in the happy phase and is capturing every special moment of her pregnancy. Recently, she gave everyone a glimpse of her pregnancy workout routine and it looks pretty impressive. Now, the actress has shared pictures from their Ganpati celebrations. Also Read - Bharti Singh talks about second pregnancy, lauds Debina Bonnerjee's decision; says 'Had I not undergone a C-section...'

Entertainment news: , and Liaana's Ganpati Celebrations

The actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures from their celebrations. It is their daughter Liaana's first Ganpati celebrations and she looks cute as a button. Dressed in a pink top and ghagra she looks so cute. Fans are only adoring her cuteness. Even the Ganpati idol is that of baby Ganesha. and others have commented on the post. Debina and Gurmeet could be seen in traditional outfits. Check out their post below: Also Read - Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee hits the gym and leaves her fans impressed as they call her 'super mom'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Debina hits back at trolls

Debina Bonnerjee is pregnant with her second child. It was four months after giving birth to Liaana that Debina Bonnerjee announced that she is pregnant again. She was trolled for the same. Many stated that she should have kept a gap between two pregnancies. However, she gave a befitting reply to all. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Advertisement

Debina motivating all

Meanwhile, Debina Bonnerjee's fans are predicting that this time she will have a baby boy. She shared a video of her doing workout and looking at her baby bump fans predicted that she will have a boy. In the video, she could be seen doing squats as well as lifting dumbells. Debina sure is motivating many to-be mothers to stay fit and healthy through their pregnancy phase.