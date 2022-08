Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is on 31st August. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the arrival of Ganapati Bappa. The houses and the lanes are being decorated to welcome Bappa in a grand way, and TV celebs are also all set to celebrate the festival with a lot of dhamaal. The cast of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Woh Toh Hai Albela, and Aai Kuthe Kay Karte will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in a grand way, and Bappa will be welcomed on the sets of these shows. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat talks about the drama around his exit from Anupamaa and future ambition [Exclusive]

On the sets of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Ganesh ji's stapna will happen at 9 am. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast will welcome Bappa at 11 am. Ganesh Ji's stapna will happen at 12 pm on the sets of Anupamaa and at 1 pm the cast and crew of Woh Toh Hai Albela will welcome Ganesh Ji.

BollywoodLife has learned that the cast and crew of Anupamaa, , Woh Toh Hai Albela, and Aai Kuthe Kay Karte won't be shooting tomorrow and they will just celebrate the festival like one big family. While the Ganesh Ji stapna will happen on the sets of these shows, we can expect the Ganesh Utsav track during the shows.

In Anupamaa, Choti Anu has already invited Shahs for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. So, it will be interesting to see what will happen when Shahs will come to the Kapadia mansion. In the recent episode, we saw that how Anuj remembers that Anu came to his house for the first time during last year’s Ganesh Chaturthi. GK tells Anuj to make Ganesh Ji's murti with his own hands, but due to his health, Anuj is in two minds. However, Anu gives him confidence that he will be able to make the murti. Let’s see what twist and turns the festival will get in the show.