Shiv Thakare has been quite popular ever since he did Bigg Boss 16. He is the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and the runner-up in Bigg Boss 16. Post the show, his popularity grew, and he became one of most loved TV stars. He is currently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. His journey in the show has been like a roller coaster ride. However, the reality show star was trolled by netizens. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Mr Faisu; here's how much the challengers are paid per episode

Yes, Shiv Thakare was spotted yesterday in Mumbai as he brought Ganpati bappa home. He had a special theme for Ganesh Chaturthi this year. He paid a tribute to our frontline workers- police officers by bringing home a police themed Ganesh idol. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Did Aishwarya Sharma escape elimination? Upset fans slam makers for 'Disgusting drama' [Check Reactions]

Shiv Thakare unveils his Police Ganpati bappa's face

Shiv brought Bappa home with love and devotion. The Mumbai police also joined him in welcoming the Bappa. Shiv also unveiled the idol and hence was trolled for it. It is usually not right to unveil Bappa’s face before the ‘pranprathishta’ is done. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam unfollows BFF Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Instagram; says, 'I am hurt'

Fans troll Shiv Thakare

Also, the police theme idol did not go well with many. People trolled him to make fun of Ganpati Bappa. In the video, where Shiv unveiled his Ganesh idol, one of them is seen handing over the gun in Ganpati Bappa’s hand. Netizens started trolling Shiv and said that he has disrespected the God.

One of the users wrote, “Majak bana diya hai bhagwan ka.” A few also supported him and praised him for thinking about the frontline workers. A user wrote, “Shiv supporting a very good and important cause. Kudos to Celebrities who have take out the time for giving back to the society.”

Shiv Thakare recently celebrated his birthday in Mumbai. He invited all his friends from Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the challengers, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu entered the show. Sheezan Khan got eliminated from the show yesterday.