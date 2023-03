Gashmeer Mahajani who is seen as Armaan on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is one of the popular TV stars around. He is also known as someone who is very dedicated to his craft. Whatever the medium, Gashmeer Mahajani has given it his cent per cent. The actor also does question and answer sessions with fans on social media. It seems he was asked about his favourite actress on TV. The actor took a name which did not come as a surprise. He also said he regretted refusing that show as he missed a chance to work with her. This is what he said... Also Read - Ankit Gupta's Junooniyat, Karan Kundrra's Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Fahmaan Khan's Dharam Patnii; find out which new show is winning the TV TRP battle

Gashmeer Mahajani said that he is a fan of Aditi Dev Sharma. He said he regrets refusing Katha Ankahee as he missed out on the chance to work with her. As we know, Aditi Dev Sharma is playing Katha on the show. Her nuanced performance is getting rave reviews from one and all. Adnan Khan is the male lead of the show. Gashmeer Mahajani is now working with Reem Shaikh on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Fans also asked him if he was friends with his co-stars. Now, Gashmeer Mahajani has been in the news for some of his answers on Instagram sessions. He once said that he wanted an actress who was as dedicated as him.

Many people assumed it was directed at Reem Shaikh. However, he quickly clarified the same. He said it was for a Marathi movie. Gashmeer Mahajani was one of the finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Gashmeer Mahajani is playing Armaan, a bhediya on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The show is getting very good TRPs. It is an Indian adaptation of The Vampire Diaries. Karan Kundrra is playing the part of his younger brother. Gashmeer Mahajani also did a project with Donal Bisht for OTT.