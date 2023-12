Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar became parents in June 2023 to a bonny baby boy whom they have named Zehaan. The model and actress has been working hard to shed her post partum weight after the arrival of her child. She shared an update on her Insta stories. Gauahar Khan is now down by two sizes. The gorgeous lady said that focus is what is needed to lose the extra flab. As we know, post pregnancy weight can be really hard to get ride off. However, Gauahar Khan has been quite diligent about her work-outs and managed to shed it quite soon. Here is a look at her post... Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: A look at the famous cat fights in Bollywood and Television

Gauahar Khan on losing weight after pregnancy

Gauahar Khan lost around 10 kgs in 18 days after she began to breastfeed her child. The lady said that being a new mommy and sleepless nights led to the weight loss. Gauahar Khan also said that she was keen to get back to her usual workout routine. During that time, she said she needed to lose six kgs more. As we can see, she is almost back to her slimmer self. The lady had admitted that losing the last four to five kgs can be very hard. She said she had admiration for women who managed to keep their fitness levels high. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi to Tejasswi Prakash: TV actresses' shocking oops moments will leave you stunned

Motherhood is incomparable said Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan said she would tell every woman that who wants to be a mum to take the plunge. For her, no feeling compares with that of motherhood. She said it made her feel complete. Gauahar Khan said it is not an easy journey but totally worth the effort and pain.