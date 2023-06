Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar in 2020. The two of them recently welcomed a baby boy and have been on cloud nine ever since. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are currently busy being parents to their one-month-old little Zaid. And today, they announced the name of their baby boy. Gauahar and Zaid have named their baby boy Zehaan. The newbie parents have shared some adorable pictures of the small family on their Instagram handle, having the name. The pictures of Gauahar, Zaid and their baby boy are all things adorbs! Also Read - Gauahar Khan holds son in her arms while posing along with Zaid Darbar as she gets discharged from the hospital [View Pics]

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reveal the name of their baby boy

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took to their social media handles and shared a couple of pictures with their baby boy. The first picture is of Gauahar and Zaid looking at their little munchkin, Zeehan. Gauahar is holding them while Zaid is standing just by her side and is talking to him. Zehaan seems to be curiously looking at his father Zaid and trying to understand what he is saying while mom Gauahar looks on adoringly. The second picture is of Zaid holding Zehaan while Gauahar holds his little hand with her hand. They both are adoring Zehaan.

Gauahar thanked everyone for their love and blessings all this time since her baby boy's birth. She asks everyone to continue showering their love and blessings on their little one while also requesting some privacy for the adorable munchkin. "He sends his love," they wrote in the caption. Check out Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's shared Instagram post below:

Celebs such as Dipika Kakar, Mahhi Vij, Kishwer Merchant, Gautam Rode, Sophie Choudhary and more showered their love and their love on Gauahar, Zaid and Zehaan. They have taken to the comments section and sent all their love. We googled the meaning of Zehaan and guess what it means? Zehaan is a name of a boy and the name means brightness, whiteness prosperous, rich and wealthy and progressing. That's such a gorgeous name for their little one.

Talking about Gauahar and Zaid's love story

As per reports, Gauahar met Zaid at a grocery store for the first time. During lockdown, they started meeting at the grocery store quite often. They started bonding amidst the pandemic and soon love blossomed between them.