Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to be a part of Star Plus' Smart Jodi [Exclusive]

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are one of the hottest couples right now. The two have been married for over a year now. It seems they have been approached for the new Star Plus show Smart Jodi. It is a reality show that will be soon rolled out by the channel. It is an adaptation of the Kannada show Ishmart Jodi. On the show, the couples have to accomplish some fun tasks. It seems Star Plus is looking at a superstar to host the show. The two names doing the rounds are that of Riteish Deshmukh and Ayushmann Khurrana. The name is yet to be finalised.

It seems talks are still on between Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. The couple got married in 2020. Gauahar Khan has been busy with her TV appearances and work in web shows. Zaid Darbar is a choreographer. In fact, their reels and social media posts are quite a hit. Earlier, we told you that the makers had approached Karishma Tanna - Varun Bangera for the show. It seems they are yet to give any confirmation for the same. Mouni Roy declined the offer. Even Shraddha Arya had to refuse the show as her husband Rahul Nagal could not do it due to his professional restrictions.

As of now, we have seen promos of Rahul Mahajan - Natalya Illina and Neil Bhatt - Aishwarya Sharma. The other couples approached for the show are Gautam Rode - Pankhuri Awasthy, Monalisa - Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Kunal Verma - Puja Banerjee and Delnaaz Irani - Percy. Let us see if this will be as good as the original Kannada show.