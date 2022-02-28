Gauahar Khan is not someone to take things lying low. The actress and former Bigg Boss winner was asked about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's marriage. As we know, Gauahar Khan and Shibani Dandekar were colleagues on the reality show I Can Do That, which was hosted by Farhan Akhtar. When she was asked about the wedding, she said that she was very happy for Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar and wished them the best. She also said that all the girls on I Can Do That crushed on Farhan Akhtar when he was the host of the show. It seems some news channel reported it as Gauahar Khan and Shibani Dandekar had crushes on Farhan Akhtar, which left her mighty upset. She has blasted them on social media in no uncertain manner. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu lauds Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Suhana Khan impresses fans and more

Gauahar Khan blasted the media for peddling such filthy stories at a time when the world was witnessing a war, and loss of human life. As we know, Russia has invaded Ukraine and so on.

on farhan , our star host , n how happy I am about them getting married n being together. Talkin shit even in a good and joyful moment , disgusting , appalling, n plain wrong. Sick. Pls let them have their joy . Won’t explain more on how this sick minds work . Sick ??? — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 28, 2022

Oh my god ! U guys are absolutely ridiculous and filthy , first of all I was asked about how happy I am about them being married in a interview , n asked if I knew about them liking each other on I can do that , a show we did together, to which I said all contestants were crushin https://t.co/XhZekh1bOu — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 28, 2022

Be ashamed!!! Absolutely ashamed that In a time when the world is at war , ppl are dying , people have no livelihood, there’s bloodshed and hatred being spread , some parts of the media just can’t stop lying through what they call news . Get a damn life . ? — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 28, 2022

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19, 2021 in Khandala. It was a small but colourful ceremony. Congratulations have come pouring in for the couple...