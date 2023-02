Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to take the oath of becoming a man and wife and it’s just a day left for them to tie the knot. Along with Sid and Kiara fans, even the industry people are damn happy about them getting married and they are sending all the love and happiness to the soon-to-be-married couple. Gauahar Khan who is expecting her first baby was seen showering all the love on the Shershaah couple and even called them the most good-looking couple. Gauahar mentioned that they look extremely good together and will have cute babies. Indeed, the soon-to-be mom is genuinely happy for them.

Watch the video of Gauahar Khan talking about Sidharth and Kiara having cute babies together

In the same video, we see also wishing all the love and luck to Sidharth and Kiara for their wedding. Boman too mentioned that they will have cute babies together and we cannot agree with both Gauahar and Boman more. Sidharth and Kiara are all set to get married on February 7, that is tomorrow and the wedding festivities have begun in full swing in Jaisalmer Suryagarh Palace. Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and more biggies from Bollywood and industry have reached Jaisalmer to attend the grand wedding.

BollywoodLife had long back broke the news of Sidharth and Kiara planning to get married in 2023, and here they are and now we have learnt that the couple will even ditch their honeymoon plan owing to their professional commitments. We also revealed to too that Sid and Kiara has been looking for a love nest where they will stay together after their wedding and reports suggest that they found the house and Kiara will have a new address soon in Bandra, Mumbai.