Being a mother is the most divine feeling, and nothing can beat that feeling. And you don't need one particular day to celebrate motherhood; it's Mother's Day every day. And the new mommy in town, Gauahar Khan, who delivered a baby boy just a few days ago, has gotten the most heartwarming wish from her hubby, Zaid Darbar. The actor took to his Instagram account and added the stories of Gauahar Khan, who was looking extremely beautiful. He wished her a Happy Mother's Day, and she was beaming with joy. The happiness was clearly seen on her face, while she laughed out loud when an excited father, Zaid Darbar, said that he is now waiting for Father's Day, which is next month in June.

Watch the video of Gauahar Khan’s first glimpse after delivering her baby boy as Zaid wishes her on Mother’s Day.

Gauahar and Zaid announced the arrival of their little baby on May 10th, and their excitement was all over. Zaid and Gauahar are the most adorable and loved couple in the town, and their love-dovey and funny posts on Instagram only show that they share a beautiful relationship together.

While Gauahar's post-pregnancy glow is unmissable, the actress was seen wearing a colourful night dress while she enjoyed her motherhood bliss, and we cannot wait for her to share a glimpse of the little one soon. As celebrities nowadays have started the trend of a no photo policy, we wonder if Gauahar and Zaid, who are influencers and have millions of fans following them, will reveal the face of their newborn soon or not.

Gauahar Khan had excitedly spoken about embracing motherhood in her interviews, and we cannot wait for her to share the challenges and the new phase that she has entered in her life. "I definitely look forward to being a mother. I really hope that happens soon. I never plan (things, so) when it's about to happen it will happen. It's not something Zaid (Darbar, dancer-husband) and I have planned for ki ek saal baad, do saal baad…We have never actually had this conversation".