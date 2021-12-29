Gauahar Khan reminisces Bigg Boss win; ex-BF Kushal Tandon says, 'You deserved it' – view post

Gauahar Khan is one of the Bigg Boss winners and the most-loved one at that. She has a huge fan-following in the country. So much that whenever people talk about Bigg Boss and the winners, Gauahar Khan's name is mentioned quite often. Everyone loved her and Bigg Boss 7 so much that there isn't a conversation without mentioning Gauahar's win. The reality TV show contestant and actress reminisced about her Bigg Boss win just a couple of hours ago. And her former flame and friend, actor, has responded to her tweet as well. Also Read - Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff and more Bollywood stars who DITCHED luxurious cars for a rickshaw, train ride

Gauahar Khan shared pictures of herself when she lifted the trophy and a picture with alongside the trophy. She thanked her fans and her co-contestants of the season. Praising them, Gauahar called it the best cast ever. "To my CRAZYLOT , This was our victory ! 8 years to this phenomenon! Grateful to @colorstv , @beingsalmankhan , #biggboss7 will always be my highlight moments of my life ! #Alhamdulillah . Im grateful to my Allah for blessing me with winning hearts , hence winning #bb7 . Grateful to me CRAZYLOT forever . N have so much love for allllll my co contestants on my season . It was the best cast EVER !" the caption to her post read.

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan were head-over-heels in love back then. The two were heavily shipped together. Though they broke up about a year after Bigg Boss, Kushal and Gauahar have remained friends. Kushal also commented on Gauahar's post. He said that she deserved the trophy. "Aree aree areeee you deserved it khallaaaaa regards ur co contestant." Check out his comment here:

Gauahar Khan is an ardent follower of Bigg Boss. In fact, she keeps a tab on the recent seasons and also voices her opinions on Twitter. The actress had been one of the Toofani Seniors during Bigg Boss 14.