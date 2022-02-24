Gauahar Khan RESPONDS to Tejasswi Prakash's 'crying foul' remark after Bigg Boss 15 – 'It's people's insecurities'

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has responded to Tejasswi Prakash's 'crying foul' remark on doubting Bigg Boss 15 results saying that it's people insecurities that they assume things.