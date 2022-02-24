After spending more than 100 days in the Bigg Boss 15 house, had pronounced Tejasswi Prakash as the winner while Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner-up on the controversial reality show. Many celebrities including Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan who had openly expressed her wish to see Pratik as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 while taking a dig at Tejasswi's win in a tweet. Later, Tejasswi had slammed Gauahar and said that she should cry foul over the results of previous seasons' as well if she's doubting season 15 results. Gauahar has responded to Tejasswi's remark saying that it's people insecurities that they assume things. Also Read - Karan Kundrra gives professional models a run for their money as he aces two summer looks like a pro [VIEW PICS]

"LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, and the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their favourite, the public loves you. Keep your head held high," Gauahar had tweeted after Tejasswi Prakash's win. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash's cute reaction as she misses beau Karan Kundrra proves she is crazy about her man – watch video

Responding to Tejasswi's 'crying foul' statement, Gauahar told DNA in an interview, "But I never cried foul. I never cried foul in the result at all. I think it's people's insecurities where they can misconstrue and assume things. I never cried foul in the results at all. I said that there's always a winner that most of the public resonates with and for me that winner was Pratik, that's it. It comes from a viewer's point of view. That is my view. It has nothing to do with passing a judgement on the result or anything else." Also Read - Rakhi Sawant slams Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut for taking a dig at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss; says, 'bhai mein dum hai, behen mein nahi'

She added that she is attached to characters as any viewer is. She also complained that when celebrities or winners say something, people start saying that they are paid PRs. "Arey kisi ki dum nahi hai mujhe pay karne ki for any kind of PR. So, I think it is all assumptions where fans get too bhawook (emotional). It happens every season, it's happened in my season and it's absolutely okay," she said.

Though Gauahar said that she is extremely happy for Tejasswi for winning Bigg Boss 15, she will maintain that for her, Pratik was the one who 'played the game with absolute shiddat (dedication) and pyaar (love) for the show.'