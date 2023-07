Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed home a baby boy in the month of May 2023. This is the couple's first child. The lady who was pretty active on Instagram during her pregnancy has now shared some pics from her Godh Bharai. We can see her wearing a lovely white top and skirt. It is a tradition to see women don a lot of jewellery on the occasion of their traditional Godh Bharai. In the pics, we can see Gauahar Khan in a gorgeous jewellery set made of flowers. She has a choker, a long necklace, kamar patta, armlets, earrings and a matha patta. In short, she looks stunning. Take a look at the pics... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: While Cyrus Broacha begs to leave, these contestants managed to get voluntary exit from Salman Khan show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar Khan was seven months pregnant when the pics were taken. The actress thanked her friends who came down from Pune to spend the day with her. As we know, Pune is her hometown. Gauahar Khan wedded Zaid Darbar in 2020. The couple got hitched in a ceremony in Mumbai with limited number of guests. They were also trolled for the age difference. Gauahar Khan has admitted that Zaid Darbar is younger than her but said the gap isn't as wide as it is made out to be.

In the past few months, we have seen her in a number of web shows. Gauahar Khan is back to doing photoshoots. Everyone is amazed at how easily she has shed all the pregnancy weight. Gauahar Khan said lack of sleep and the fact that she walks around the house with Zehan in her lap might have helped. She has lost ten kgs of weight. Gauahar Khan was in the Netflix dating series In Real Love. Fans also saw her in Tandav in an impactful performance.