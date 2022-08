Gauahar Khan has come in support of Ranbir Kapoor after he got massively trolled for making a joke on wifey Alia Bhatt's weight gain in her pregnancy. People called him insensitive and many were offended. While Ranbir apologised for the same. Gauahar in her recent tweet spoke about how people have become very sensitive today and how they cannot even take a light joke that a husband cracked on his wife. She wrote, " Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai , kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye . Take a chill pill yaar , take light , it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world ." Also Read - Is Amitabh Bachchan losing hope; shares a heartbreaking tweet after he tests COVID positive for the second time

Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai , kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye . Take a chill pill yaar , take light , it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 25, 2022

Gauahar Khan's this support to Ranbir's joke on wife Alia hasn't gone down well with the people on the internet and they are calling her a hypocrite; here's why

no gauahar pls let’s be honest. let’s agree on the fact that the joke wasn’t funny at all, rather was in a bad taste. just because he’s your ex colleague and you share a good rapport with him doesn’t mean you’ll keep defending anything. — ??? (@zulkoid) August 26, 2022

This is hilarious. A person who gives her comments on everything n anything and expects others to keep mum wen it comes to her matters! Hypocrite much? PS: Can't blv I had once rooted for her. — Ash ~ (@EndearingTejRan) August 25, 2022

Watta hypocrite!!! Selective much...how r the rules for bollywood biggies n other ppl so different madam..now u don't have to comment on their personal relationship Just look into the mirror..n think once..either take right stands or just keep mum..instead of being a hypocrite — Ranveerian X Karan Admirer (@KKAdmirer2015) August 26, 2022

Diidi bus bb16 yaad rakhna and take a chill pill and see the episode calmly — Pooja Hasija| TF♥️♥️| (@PoojaHasija14) August 25, 2022

Practice this yourself too. You trigger the hell out of people during bb days and pinpoint things that don't even need to be pointed. You take offense and say things like its my pov and my expression. You become overtly sensitive too. Hoping a mature gauhar this season. — umar___stan (@umar___stan) August 25, 2022

You're such a big hypocrite ? — fahad. (@abeeyaaar) August 25, 2022

While many supported Gauahar and agreed with her. Ranbir Kapoor who was recently in Chennai to promote his film along with and Rajamouli apologised to people whom he trigged and offended with the weight gain joke on wifey Alia and admitted of having a bad sense of humour.