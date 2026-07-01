Gaurav Khanna may enter Prime Video's Alliance after Lock Upp 2 controversy? Here's what report claims

Gaurav Khanna is reportedly in talks to join Prime Video's Alliance just days after Akanksha Chamola announced their separation on Lock Upp 2. While there is no official confirmation yet, the report suggests the actor may use the platform to share his side of the story. Here's everything we know so far.

Gaurav Khanna may enter Prime Video's Alliance after Lock Upp 2 controversy? Here's what report claims

Gaurav Khanna might soon show up on Kunal Kemmu’s new reality show, Alliance, streaming on Prime Video. This news popped up right after his wife, Akanksha Chamola, announced on Lock Upp 2 that the two are splitting up. Gaurav hasn’t said anything official, but he’s reportedly been approached by the show’s team. Ever since Akanksha opened up about the divorce, people have been pretty eager to hear Gaurav’s side of things.

Akanksha, who’s a major contestant on Lock Upp 2 (hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh), dropped the news in the very first episode, she and Gaurav have been living apart for a year and are getting divorced. Nobody saw that coming, and the story blew up right away. Now, Gaurav’s fans want to know what really happened from his perspective.

Alliance is Kunal Kemmu’s big debut as a reality show host, and it’s already shaping up to be a strong competitor to Lock Upp. Gaurav’s got plenty of history with reality TV, people still remember his runs on Bigg Boss and MasterChef India so bringing him in would definitely shake things up. According to a source, Gaurav knows his fans want answers, and that’s one reason he’s considering joining.

The Alliance lineup is changing pretty quickly, too. Ravi Kishan left the show to focus on political work in his Gorakhpur constituency. Another contestant might get the boot soon because their performance hasn’t impressed anyone, clearing the way for new faces. Sohail Khan, Salman Khan’s brother, confirmed he’s joining soon, probably this weekend or the next.

The current Alliance contestants include Rivaa Kishan, Daisy Shah, Zaid Darbar, Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Payal Gaming, Sabby Suri, Vanshaj Singh, Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Armaan Khera, Mini Mathur, and Nikhil Chinapa. You can catch all the drama on Prime Video. As of now, neither Gaurav nor the makers of Alliance have officially confirmed his spot on the show. Fans are just waiting and speculating until someone finally speaks up.

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