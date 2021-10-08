Anupamaa is one of the most talked-about and loved TV shows in the country. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer TV is topping charts every week. And ever since Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna's entry, the TRPs of Anupamaa have sky-rocketed. The introduction of Anuj as Anupamaa's college friend has worked in favour of the makers. Fans of the show are loving Anupamaa and Anuj's bond on the show. People have started calling them #MaAn and are in love with their chemistry. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia has opened up about the love being showered on Anuj and Anupamaa. Also Read - Should Anupamaa follow Anuj Kapadia's advice? Gaurav Khanna reveals his personal opinion [Exclusive]

He said, "I would say it is Rajan Shahi's magic because everything about the story is in his head. He never shares the story with us. I just know the story of the next 2-3 episodes and that is the same with all the actors. So everything is just his magic and he just these things out at the right time and that's what people love about his shows. He connects with the audience at the right point and at the right time. I think Anuj was the need of the hour. Not just Anupamaa, I think in no other shows across platforms there is a character like Anuj. Anuj is the perfect guy, he is the perfect character everybody wants in their irrespective of whether you are Anupamaa or not. Everybody would love to have someone like Anuj in their lives. He is the perfect man. I feel Anuj is the mouthpiece of the audience for Anupamaa. Whatever the audience wants Anupamaa to do, Anuj makes her do that or at least tries to make her do it. That's why I feel Anuj is an extension of the audience. Hence he is getting so much love from the audience. Within a month, this character has left a mark and I am really happy portraying Anuj. "

He also spoke about high TRPs the show is getting. "In today's times when other big shows and reality shows are on, we are maintaining the TRP and viewership. It is commendable and I feel our writing is very strong. Our writers, directors, creatives are really good at their job. When you have a good team then performing well becomes easier. It is like when all the players in the team play well, the team eventually wins. "