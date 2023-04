Congratulations are in order as Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are soon going to be parents. Yes, you read that right. The Saraswatichandra actor and the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress have shared the pleasantly surprising news with their fans on social media. Pankhuri and Gautam have been married for a couple of years now. The two love birds are quite social and love to take part in various social media trends. Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy dropped a special announcement video on Instagram and fans are just so happy for the duo. Also Read - Harshad Chopda to Kushal Tandon and Shivin Narang, a look at the leading men who scorched the screen with Jennifer Winget [View Pics]

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are expecting their first child

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pankhuri Awasthy shared the announcement of expecting her first child with Gautam Rode in a video format. In it, we see Pankhuri and Gautam's journey video. It began from their dating phase to their wedding and now, the phase of their pregnancy. The video features animated versions of themselves. The takes are Jab We Met, Band Baaja Baaraat and now, Good News. The baby is due this year itself. However, Gautam and Pankhuri did not reveal the date.

Pankhuri penned a heartfelt note in the caption. She asked fans to send their love and blessings as they are about to embark on the new phase and take up new roles, that is of a mother and a father, in life. Gauahar Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Sargun Mehta, Tina Philip, Niyati Fatnani, Vivek Dahiya, Nisha Rawal, and more celebs poured in congratulatory messages for the couple. Pankhuri and Gautam's pregnancy announcement video is going viral in the Entertainment News section.

Watch Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's adorable pregnancy announcement video here:

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's love story

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy reportedly met on the sets of Razia Sultan where Pankhuri played the lead role. However, the two fell in love while shooting for Suryaputra Karn in which Gautam played the role of Karn while Pakhuri played the role of Draupadi. They two kept their relationship private and denied the dating rumours. It was in 2017, that Gautam announced their engagement. In 2018, the two lovebirds tied the knot in Alwar, Rajasthan.