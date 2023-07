Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have been eagerly waiting for their twin babies. The couple had earlier revealed that they are expecting twins. They had a grand baby shower ceremony a few months back. Now, the couple has shared a good news finally. We all knew that Pankhuri was in her last month of pregnancy. She has now given birth to twins and it is a girl and a boy for the couple. Yes, the babies are finally here and the couple cannot control their excitement. Also Read - Vaibhavi Upadhyaya death: JD Majethia reveals what exactly happened and how did Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star lose her life in car accident [WATCH VIDEO]

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's good news

Yes, they took to Instagram to share the news about the birth of their baby girl and boy. The twins were born on July 25. They shared a note on Instagram. The note read, "Twice blessed. We've been blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl. Arrived July 25th, 2023. Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude. We joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love and blessings. Gautam and Pankhuri." Also Read - TOP TV News of the week: Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma call it quits, Golden Boys support Abdu Rozik in his tiff with MC Stan and more

Along with this note, they wrote, "As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us." Take a look at the post here: Also Read - Gautam Rode-Pakhuri Awasthy are expecting their first child together; Gauahar Khan, Anita Hassanandani and more congratulate the couple

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankhuri Awasthy Rode (@pankhuri313)

Mohsin Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and others shower love

As soon as they shared the news, their friends from the industry congratulated them. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Meera Deosthale, Aamir Ali, Mohsin Khan, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Hiba Nawab, Roop Durgapal and others commented on the adorable post.

Gautam and Pankhuri's pregnancy announcement

Gautam and Pankhuri had announced their pregnancy on April 6 this year. They had shared an adorable video explaining how they met and fell in love and eventually got married. They then revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

Along with the video, they wrote, "Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes ! Thank you @pixiedustdesign for creating these visuals for us!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankhuri Awasthy Rode (@pankhuri313)

Congratulations to Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy!