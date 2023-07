Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are the latest parents of TV town. The couple have been blessed with twins. Their family has become complete with a boy and a girl. The couple got married in February 2018 at the majestic Tijara Fort of Rajasthan. The dreamy wedding got the attention of everyone. Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy had been quite discreet about their relationship that started on the sets of Suryaputra Karn. The two have an age difference of 14 years between them. Pankhuri Awasthy and he became parents on July 25, 2023. BollywoodLife called up the actor to extend congratulations and this is what he said. Also Read - Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy blessed with twins; It's a boy and a girl for the new parents [Check Adorable Post]

He told us, "We are overjoyed with the arrival of the little ones. Pankhuri is doing great. Both the mom and babies are in good health. The family is on cloud nine." We also asked if they had thought of any specific baby names. "Honestly, we went through some of the baby names but we have not finalised anything. Maybe in the coming days, we will name them formally," he said. Gautam Rode and Pankhuri are quite private as people. The actress was quite active on Instagram all through. But it was only later did they reveal that they are expecting twins.

Congratulations have come pouring in for the couple. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Mohsin Khan, Hiba Nawab, Bharti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bhavika Sharma, Harsh Rajput, Jaswir Kaur, Meera Deosthale, Nivedita Basu, Rohit Purohit have sent in their wishes for the new parents in town. The year 2023 has been a baby boom for the TV industry. So many stars have embraced parenthood in the past few months. Pankhuri Awasthy is from Lucknow. She did theatre before she graduated into films. She has been in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.