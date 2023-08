Saraswatichadra fame Gautam Rode and his wife, Razia Sultan, are famed Pankhuri and Awasthy are currently on cloud nine after becoming parents for the first time, this time to twins. They are always posting on social media about how happy they are to be parents. Gautam just shared a nice snapshot of both of his children. Gautam and Pankhuri welcomed the twins into their family on July 25, 2023, and announced the news on July 26. The couple had stated that their home echoed with the cry of a son and a daughter. Gautam has now won the hearts of his admirers by sharing an amazing photo of his children. Also Read - TOP TV News of the Week: Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy blessed with twins, NCPCR sends notice to Super Dancer 3 and more

Gautam Rode posted an image of his twins



Gautam posted a picture of his twins on Instagram on August 1, 2023. This is a picture of a hospital. Both adorable babies are sleeping in the cribs in the photograph. Gautam has a heart emoji on his kids' faces. The baby with the blue heart is a male, while the baby with the pink heart is a girl. Gautam added a beautiful caption to this photo when he shared it. 'A father has been born,' he wrote. 'My two dear hearts.' Also Read - Gautam Rode reveals mom Pankhuri Awasthy is doing great; shares update on naming the twins [Exclusive]

Gautam and Pankhuri came home with their babies the day after they were born, and they were greeted with great enthusiasm. The floor was covered in roses, and the home was decked out with blue and pink balloons. Pankhuri had revealed a glimpse of it. For the first time, he also posted a family photo with the kids. It was also stated, 'There are some years that just ask questions, and then there are certain years that answer them. Also Read - Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy blessed with twins; It's a boy and a girl for the new parents [Check Adorable Post]

Gautam Rode and Panchuri Awasthy's love story

Let us tell you that Pankhuri and Gautam met while working on the popular show 'Suryaputra Karn'. Pankhuri played Draupadi, and Gautam Rode played Karn. They began as wonderful friends, but their relationship quickly blossomed into love. The couple married in a beautiful ceremony in Rajasthan in 2018. They are 14 years apart in age. After five years of marriage, the couple is pleased to be parents.