Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra REVEALS people told him The Kapil Sharma Show is a lowbrow

have been entertaining the audience for a long time now. Despite the pandemic, Kapil Sharma and his team provided viewers with their daily dose of entertainment during the nationwide lockdown. Recently, Gehraiyaan director along with the film's cast , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa had visited the show to promote their film. Recalling his experience, the filmmaker revealed that before his visit, he was told that The Kapil Sharma Show is a lowbrow. Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Did Karan Johar's Dharma Productions post negative review of Deepika Padukone's film? THIS viral pic suggests so

"Honestly, I hadn’t really followed the whole show. I’d heard it was funny, and people were like, ‘It’s lowbrow’ and whatever. But I didn’t care. I had been shooting for the last year-and-a-half, and I had all this weight. I had just delivered the film four days ago and the next day, I was still waking up with the weight of the film. I went there with no expectation and there, I started to just laugh and laugh more. By the end, I realised I had forgotten about my film," Shakun said in the new episode of Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan to Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 – 5 films that were brutally attacked by Sushant Singh Rajput fans

After the show, Shakun revealed that when he went home, he slept and woke up at 10 in the morning, instead of his usual routine of getting up at 6.30-7, something which did not happen for the past two years, due to the anxiety of making a film. “I think in some way, he healed me that night with his humour. I genuinely don't know how funny it would be when it comes out but I just tuned in,” the filmmaker said. Also Read - As Gehraiyaan gets mixed reviews from audience, a video of Karan Johar talking about paid reviews surfaces online

Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, who was seen as one of the sharks on Shark Tank India, also had pre-conceived notions about Kapil Sharma that he is not funny anymore. But it didn't take much time for Kapil to change Peyush's perspective about him when the latter visited The Kapil Sharma Show. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently featured on Netflix with the stand-up special 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet'.