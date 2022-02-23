has been ruling the small screens for the past many years. He has been a part of many successful shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and others. The actor has also been making a mark in the digital world and impressed one and all with his performance in the 2020 release Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. From the past couple of years, there have been multiple reports about Parth’s Bollywood debut. It was said that he will be making his big-screen debut with a film starring . But well, Parth will now make his Bollywood debut with a film titled Ghudchadi. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Rupali Ganguly and more – Here's the complete list of winner

Ghudchadi also stars , and Khushalii Kumar. It is produced by T-Series, and directed by Binoy Gandhi. Parth took to Instagram to inform his fans about it. He posted, “Announcement …and it had to be a Big one yes…Dreams do come true ❤️? @tseriesfilms and @keepdreamingpictures_ presents GHUDCHADHI” Also Read - Will Akshay Kumar postpone Raksha Bandhan to avoid clash with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha? Here's what we know [EXCLUSIVE]

The movie, which is a rom-com drama, started rolling today. Fans of Parth are super excited about his Bollywood debut. A fan commented on the post, “So sooo Excited to see you ruling in the Bollywood industry Long way to go Parth.” Another fan wrote, “The finest art of India is here to show the world how it’s done.” One more commented, “Best Wishes my Boy #ParthSamthaan Keep DREAMING because Dreams do come true.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who are ready to channel their inner gangster onscreen

Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt have worked together in the 90s many films like Jeena Marna Tere Sang, Zamane Se Kya Darna, Vijeta, and others. The two will also be seen together in K.G.F: Chapter 2. However, reportedly they don’t have any scenes together.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, a music video titled featuring Parth and Khushalii was released. The chemistry between both the actors was loved by their fans.