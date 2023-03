In a very shocking turn of events, a massive fire has erupted on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Shocking and worrisome visuals have surfaced as the set is seen to be engulfed in the flames. The whole set which is located in Film City, Mumbai caught fire. The visuals of the huge fire are scary. The video that has been shared can see the fire brigade engines trying their best to control it. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the lead roles in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Fans are worried about their safety. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt aka Virat wins hearts with his acting skills in emotional scenes; fans want reunion of SaiRat

Watch the video of the massive fire on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin team was shooting for a sequence

As per a report in ETimes, the cast and crew of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, that is, Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and others were shooting for a sequence where the house catches fire. However, it seems things went out of control and the fire consumed the whole set. As per the report, there were five fire brigades that were called in.

A unit member told the portal that they were shooting a blast sequence. In the scene, the blast happens and the actors try to get inside the house. However, before that, the fire was out of control and gutted the entire set. Thankfully, everyone was evacuated from the premise. The cast and crew members are all standing outside. Their belongings are in their rooms. A source informed the portal that everyone is in panic and shaken because of the fire. They haven't left yet and are waiting for the fire to calm down. The shocking video is going viral in Entertainment news right now.