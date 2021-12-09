Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh and others is currently witnessing a major twist. While the plot of Virat-Sai-Pankhi was keeping the fans entertained, the entry of Shruti in the story has added a lot of spice to the same. Virat who was on a deadly mission kills Sadanand in an encounter and now his wife Shruti has become his responsibility. Shruti has asked Virat to take care of her and her unborn child. As Virat returns home, he keeps Shruti in a hotel room. In today's episode, we shall see Virat being away from home. Also Read - TRP Report Week 48: Anupamaa retains strong grip on top spot, Udaariyaan-Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin lock horns for second place — here's the complete list

Shruthi will constantly call Virat as the hotel management will keep asking her for her id. They will threaten to throw her out of the hotel in case Virat does not furnish her id. Virat will then leave Sai and go to Shruti to solve the situation. Meanwhile, in the morning, DIG will come to visit Virat and inform the family members that he has not seen him in days. This is when Virat will come back. Sai will be shocked to know that Virat has not met DIG at work and then will enquire about Shruti.

Will Virat reveal the truth of Shruti to Sai? Will it bring about any change in their relationship? Will Virat and Sai once again fall apart. We will get these questions answered only in the next few episodes.