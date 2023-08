Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we finally see Ishaan ask Savi (Bhavika Sharma)about who will lock her in the class room. And she said that Durva and her groups did this to her. Well, he drops Savi, and Ishaan (ShAkti Arora) promised her that he would take action against them. Later on, we see Ishaan come to his house and scold Durva, but she hastily says that she will not be involved in this, but we see Akka Saheb will know all the truth and decide to save Durva, and she plans and organizes a college trip. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Durva and her friend be exposed or not? Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma gets an offer from Bigg Boss himself [Watch Video]

We see on the next day that Savi is arriving at her college, where she talked with Ashwini Aaji, and we see she has no money to eat anything. Well, suddenly one car comes, and Savi gets into an accident, but they were Ishaan's kaki. They bring Savi into her home and hide her in Bhosle's house. Well, we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) get conscious and think about where she is, and finally she sees Ishaan, and once again they start fighting. We have to wait to see the twist: will Ishaan understand Savi's statement or not? Let's see what will happen in the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-running shows on television, and viewers love the latest track as Savi and Ishaan finally try to understand each other. Well, this time, Ishaan has trusted Savi that she will tell the truth, but how will Akka Saheb hide all the truth? Well, it might be possible that she takes the help of Yashwant Rao and saves Durva, but it might be possible that Savi is the daughter of Sai and Virat Chavan, and she will expose Durva and her groups in front of all.

In the future, we will see that in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, finally, Savi and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) are on a mission to find out how they can get the real culprit, and we may see that Savi gets some proof, and it might be possible that now, because of his college reputation, Ishaan has to take action against his cousins and his friends. Let's wait to see what punishment he will give them.