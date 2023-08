In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) go to her home, where we see Harini's in-law lock the room and go to their village. Later on, Savi is very hungry and roams on footpaths as she has nowhere to stay. Suddenly, Savi gets into a small accident, and we see that they are Ishaan Kaki, and they take her home. Well, Savi will also think about doing the acting for 2 days because she has no other place to stay. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Shikha and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) Kaki hide Savi in Bhosle House? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Ishaan and Savi's thinking is in sync, will they become friends after this mission?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top TV shows. and viewers really love all their support for the show, which gets the third number on their TRP list. Well, in the future tracks of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi's life is completely in struggle as she has to face so many problems on the journey of her dream. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for Ishaan to understand Savi and support her. Let's see how long they had to wait to see this romantic twist when Savi also gets a life partner who will protect her from all the difficulties. Let's see what happens next.