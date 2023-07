Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) finally decide that she will not marry; hence, she dances on the item song, and she thinks that the groom's side cancels her wedding, but they liked Savi and finalized the wedding, but before the wedding, Savi has a condition. Let's see if they agree or not. On the other side, we see Reeva (Sumit Singh) and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) talk about their past and how they both lost their relationships, and Ishaan and Reeva come closer to each other. Well, day by day, their infatuation grows, but destiny decides something else for them. Well, destiny decides to reunite Savi and Ishaan, but how long do we have to wait to see the twist? Also Read - Naagin 7: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ghum Hai Kisikey Kyaar Meiin diva Ayesha Singh to play shape-shifting serpents?

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we finally see Savi make a condition for her wedding, and they will not be ready for this, so we may finally see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) cancel the wedding. On the other side, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had just taken a leap of 20 years, and the more we see after the leap, the more we see that Savi is very passionate about her dreams, but Bhavani Kaku is against them. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the twist: how will Savi become an IAS?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-running shows on television as it is promoted by Rekha Ji, and the latest track of the show has given full entertainment to the viewers. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the chemistry between Ishaan and Savi. Let's see what happens in the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin when they marry and their love story starts.

in the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we see a Bhavani locks Savi again but this time Savi runs from the home and she will decides one day she will become IAS then she will return to her house well we may see that Savi had a major accident but the hero of the show Ishaan Bhosle has arrived and save Savi well we may see that Savi thanked him and they became friends well we have to wait to see will Ishaan (Shakti Arora) make understand Savi that running from the home is not solution let's see what will the story takes place.