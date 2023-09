Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 11: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi reach Bhosle house to tell them the truth that her brother Vinayak and her ex-father-in-law Mandar had planned to kill her Ishaa mam (Manasi Salvi) . Later on, we see Savi apologize to them and leave from there. But Ishaan (Shakti Arora) again starts to insult Savi (Bhavika Sharma) in the classroom, where he clearly tells her to leave the classroom otherwise every student will suffer, and finally Savi has to get out. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Did Aishwarya Sharma escape elimination? Upset fans slam makers for 'Disgusting drama' [Check Reactions]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming Promo:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaa Mam is kidnapped, and Ishaan and Savi both go to the police station to file a complaint. Later on, police informs them that they have received information about one unidentified woman’s dead body. Ishaan falls unconscious hearing that but Savi takes care of him. What has happened to Ishaa Mam? Will Ishaan and Savi unite to save her?

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that Yashwant Rao (Nimai Bali) kidnapped Ishaa to make sure that Ishaa does not show the report to the inspection department. Now the time has finally come that Ishaan will know every truth about her Kaka Saheb and Akka Saheb, who have always tried to separate him from his Aai. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Savi takes a drastic step to reunite Ishaa and Ishaan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows, and viewers really like the latest track. As we see in the promo, Ishaa will be kidnapped, and her son will try to find her. It might be possible that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi will join hands and finally they will find out about Ishaa. Will she finally tell all the truth to Ishaan. Will she also want Ishaan to marry Savi (Bhavika Sharma) ? Let's wait to see the twist and how the back to back tragic incidents bring Savi and Ishaan closer. Wil Ishaan realise how important the two women in his life are? One his mother Ishaa and another Savi, who has never left his mother’s side and also supported him when he needed it the most. Stay tuned to BL to know the latest update on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.