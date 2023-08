Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar meiin, we finally see that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) calls everyone, including Savi and also ask everybody, What is the truth? Later on, we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) tell everybody that Aayush has harassed her, and finally all the truth comes out in front of Ishaan. But Savi has no other proof of what Aayush did with her, so we have to wait to see the twist. What will Ishaan do to get the real proof? Let's see what happens. On the other side of the street, we see Savi walking and talking with Ashwini Aaji. and she gets a small accident from Ishaan Kaki, and they take Savi with them. Well, they decide to hide Savi sometimes. Let's see what will,happen? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi sits on a Morcha; will she get justice?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi get conscious and think about where she is, and she decides to go from there, but we see Ishaan (Shakti Arora) Durva and Avani see her. Well, the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be very interesting because we see Finally Savi has stepped her foot into the Bhosle house. Soon, everything will take place in the Bhosle house. Well, it might be possible that she tells everybody that she has to stay in his house as an paying guest. Let's see if Ishaan understands her compulsion. Also Read - TRP report Week 31 of Top TV shows: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehata Hai rule top 2 spots; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains stable

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top TV shows, and viewers love the chemistry between Ishaan and Savi (Bhavika Sharma). Well, viewers feel very happy to see them together because of Savi and Ishaan's presence. They will remember Sai and Virat well from the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where we see Savi and Ishaan on a mission to find out the truth. Let's see how they get proof of Savi's innocence and finally revoke Aayush and Durva for misbehaving with her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Ishaan and Savi's thinking is in sync, will they become friends after this mission?

Trending Now

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that Durva reached at Akka Saheb to take the support from her, and Akka saheb also instigates Ishaan that Ishaa had sent Savi. She told him that Savi would ruin the family. Well, let's see, will Ishaan trust Akka Saheb or Savi? Let's see where the story of Savi and Ishaan goes.