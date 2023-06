Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) will fall into a drain, but Satya (Harshad Arora) will not be able to do anything to help her. We see Virat reach there, save Sai, and hug her. We see Satya feel very ashamed of his life because he will not help Sai, and he decides to leave Sai's life and reunite Sai and Virat (Neil Bhatt), but Sai decides to not leave Satya. The upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be super exciting because we see Satya will recover and decide to reunite Sai and Virat. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new cast, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 promos hit the tube and more

Finally Sai will express her love to Virat

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Satya (Harshad Arora) call Virat (Neil Bhatt)and tell him that he and Sai are made for each other, but Virat tells him that Sai will never accept his proposal. Virat thinks that Sai (Ayesha Singh)loves Satya, but we have to wait to see the twist when Sai will express her love to Virat. Well, viewers are also waiting for this beautiful track. We may see a short leap in the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, in which Sai will take care of Satya and make him stand on his feet. Seeing all this care, Satya realises that Sai also deserves to be happy. She has struggled a lot in her life. Now it's time to reunite Sai and Virat. We may see Satya give her divorce and free her from his relationship.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Sai finally running towards Virat to express her love, and Virat is also eagerly waiting for Sai. We see in the promo that they sit together in the aeroplane and they both fall in love with each other, and we see that the plane crashes and our SaiRat will leave their fans forever. And finally, we see a new generation, which involves Savi (Aria Sarkaria) and Vinayak (Tanmay Rishi), and we may see new characters like Ulka Gupta and Fahman Khan playing the main leads.