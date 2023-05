Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Satya (Harshad Arora) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) make Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi) happy and play with them later. We can see Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) telling Virat (Neil Bhatt) that he will do something to make Vinu stay away from Sai and Satya. On the other side, we can see that Satya's guest has arrived at his house. Amba called him and told him to come fast. We can see Vinayak getting very angry with Virat because he will not fulfil his wish. Vinayak clearly tells everybody that if Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) has not come, he will not cut the cake and he will not celebrate his birthday. Later, we will see Sai make Vinu understand that he will trust her and that she will handle everything. Also Read - TV TRP List Week 18: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin clashes with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makes surprise entry

Virat is going to lose Vinayak

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see some major twists and turns when Sai (Ayesha Singh) tells Vinayak all the truth about how his aai will never come. Vinayak suffers again from his leg, and Sai decides to take Vinu with her. Let's see if Virat (Neil Bhatt) will allow him to go with Sai or if he will create any scenes. Later, we can see that Satya and Sai came close to each other. We also see that Satya (Harshad Arora)will forget his past, and Sai wants to make a fresh start with Satya.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see a new twist when all the viewers are shocked when Virat is already not liking the bond between Satya and Vinu. What happens if Virat knows the truth about his father's past and that Satya is his stepbrother? Later, we can expect to see that this time Sai will give support to Satya and make Virat realize that Satya is his brother.