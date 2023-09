Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 12: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Surekha call Ishaa and taunt her that she is Ishaan’s (Shakti Arora) Aai, but he doesn’t love her. But Ishaa also taunts her that her son also left her, which is why she has snatched Ishaan away from her. Later on, we see all the family members surprise Ishaan for his birthday. Well, everyone is very happy. On the other side, Ishaa writes a letter for his son and cries. We see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) bring cake for Ishaa Mam, as they also celebrate Ishaan's birthday. On the other side, we see that Reeva also calls Ishaan to wish him, but she cannot tell him anything. Later on, we see that Savi also gives him a gift. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandiip Sikcand to be a part of the Salman Khan show?

Ishaan misbehaves with his Aai

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Ishaan's (Shakti Arora) birthday surprise held at the same hotel where Ishaa stays. She goes to wish him but he misbehaves very badly and also taunts her. Ishaan has an emotional outburst. Will he ever understand the compulsions of his Aai?

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Ishaa cry a lot when Ishaan insults her, and suddenly she goes missing. Well, we see in the promo that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan both go to file a missing complaint for Ishaa. Well, viewers are hoping for the best that this incident will bring all the truth in front of Ishaan, as it might be possible that Yashwant Rao has kidnaps her. Let's see how Savi finds out about Ishaa Mam.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows, and viewers really like the latest track. As we see in the promo, Ishaa will be kidnapped, and her son will try to find her. Well, Ishaan's concern shows that he also loves his Aai, but because of Akka Saheb, Ishaan openly hates her. But the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be very entertaining as well as interesting. Stay tuned to BL for the latest update on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.