Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi's wedding is finalized, and Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi) meets with her and gives her guidance and also advice that she has only one option if she wants to become IAS, as she has to run away from home. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Savi finally decided that she would leave her home; on the other side, Reeva (Sumit Singh)is making breakfast with the Bhosle family; later on, we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) dreaming that her in-laws will kill her. Well, we all know that Savi will not marry that boy. Well, we already see in the promo that Savi will marry Ishaan, but we have to wait to see the twist on how Savi and Ishaan (Shakti Arora)will marry. Will Akka Saheb give permission to Savi to study?

Savi cancel her wedding



Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi getting ready for her wedding, but Ashwini came and also gave the idea that her father and mother had a dream that Savi would become IAS one day, so she had to fulfil their dream. Well, we see Savi break the wedding card and run away from home. On the other side, Reeva's father will also finalize Reeva's marriage with someone else, and Ishaan's heart will be sad to see this because he loves Reeva, but we may see that because of her family's happiness, Reeva said yes to the wedding, but what about Ishaan? Will he finally move on from Reeva? Will he accept Savi and her love?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-running shows on television, as it has completed its long journey. Well, we see this serial promoted by Rekha Ji, and all the viewers love the chemistry between Sai (Ayesha Singh)and Virat (Neil Bhatt). But now the show has taken a 20-year leap, and viewers also wait to see the chemistry between Ishaan and Savi, aka Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi run away from her house in the costume of a bride, and she meets with an accident. As Ishaan came and helped her and saved her, here is the major twist: when finally Ishaan and Savi talk to each other about their pain and dreams, let's see if Ishaan and Savi finally reveal all about whatever is on their minds. Let's see what happens next.