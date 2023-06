Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Sai (Ayesha Singh) arranging a doctor for Satya's (Harshad Arora) surgery in Germany. Later on, we see Virat (Neil Bhatt) also embarks on a mission. We then see Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) taking Savi (Aria Sarkaria) with her to the Chavan Niwas. Sai thinks that Bhavani will again play games. Let's see what she thinks. On the other hand, we see Bhavani manipulating Savi to say that they all love her a lot and she wants to stay with her family. Later, we see that Savi leaves from the Chavan Niwas all alone after Virat leaves on his mission. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai and Virat finally meet after so many difficulties, but fate has a tragic plan

Satya prepare a divorce paper and gives it to Sai to sign

In the Upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Satya calling Virat (Neil Bhatt) and explaining to him that he has realized their love and wants to leave Sai (Ayesha Singh) because he understands that Sai and Virat are made for each other, but Virat says that Sai will not accept his proposal. Satya (Harshad Arora)says that now it is his responsibility to make Sai and Virat reunite. We see in the upcoming episode that before going to Germany, Satya prepare divorce papers and gives it to Sai to sign. It might be possible that Sai will also sign the papers and finally they will get free from their name-shake relationship.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming Twist

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that every family member will be very happy to see Sai and Virat together, and it might be possible that Satya will make the arranged to get Sai and Virat married, and they both take Satya to the Germany, but as we see in the new promo, it has Sai and Virat dying in a plane crash. It may be possible that Satya will also go with them, and the three of them will die in the plane crash. Well, then there will be a leap of 20 years. After the leap, the story of Savi and Vinayak, will take Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin forward.