Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi in the house of Ishaan (Shakti Arora). As she gets injured by her kaki and she brings her home, gives her medicine, and takes care of her later on, we see Akka Saheb and Yashwant Rao trying to convince Savi to take this allegation back against Aayush. Let's see if they stop Savi (Bhavika Sharma). On the other side, Ishaan sees Savi in his house and asks her how she can reach it, which he once again misunderstands and thinks that Ishaa will send her to take revenge with them. Well, later on, we see that finally, Savi learns the truth: Ishaa is the mother of Ishaan, and she left him in his childhood. Well, finally, see Ashmita talk about Ishaa. and also told Savi that Ishaa left home for her career. and Ishaan hates his mother. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Savi solve the past of Ishaa Mam? Let's see what happens. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Destiny brings Savi and Ishaan under the same roof again, will Ishaan trust her intentions?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that in the late night, Savi goes for water, and she sees Ishaan in the hall and misunderstands him. Later on, we see Savi misunderstand Ishaan, as she thinks that he is stealing and coming to take all the things from the Bhosle house. She shouts Chor Chor, Durva Avani Sikha, and And Savi. Everyone hits him. Later on, we see that they see Ishaan behind the blanket, and once again Savi and Ishaan, nok jhok will start. Let's see how she can come into the Bhosle family forever. Let's see what destiny decides for them. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi sits on a Morcha; will she get justice?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top TV shows, and viewers really like the chemistry between Savi and Ishaan aka Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma as they have always had a tasan baji type of relationship, but the latest track is that finally Savi learns the truth of his behavior. It might be possible that she will help him get out of it. Let's wait to see the interesting twists and turns that come along the way of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - TRP report Week 31 of Top TV shows: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehata Hai rule top 2 spots; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains stable