In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) has only two options: either she will sacrifice her life or she will run away from the family. We see Ashwini advise her to break this marriage and run away. It may happen that Savi will run away now that Bhavani and Vinu understand the importance of Savi. We see that while running to her house, Savi will meet with an accident, and Ishaan is going to save her. On the other side, Ishaan is also very tense about his life because Reeva's father has fixed her wedding with someone else. We have to wait to see the twist: will Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi become friends and share their pain with each other? And also, we may see that Ishaan will help Savi and give her a place to stay, as Ishaan also wants anyone who wants to become something to be motivated by him.

Vinayak does not support Savi