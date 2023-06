Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Savi (Aria Sarkaria) leaving Chavan Niwas. Some goons attack her, but Savi is a fighter like Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt). Sai tells Virat that Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahne) plays mind games with Savi and tried to stop her from living with Sai to Germany. Let's see if Virat will confront Bhavani Kaku or not. On the other hand, we will see Savi giving information to Virat which will help him in his mission. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya finally reunites Sai-Virat but a tragic plane crash brings an end to SaiRat

Virat is all ready to go on his new mission

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat (Neil Bhatt)is all ready to go on his new mission, which is very dangerous. It might his lastmission as well. We might get to see Virat getting injured and Sai running to meet him. Satya (Harshad Arora) will finally realize her love for Virat and give her to Virat. However, as per the promo, Sai (Ayesha Singh), Satya and Virat will die in the plane crash. Well, let's wait and watch what twists wait for the viewers. Let's see what will happen in the next few episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see more twists and turns. We might see Wirat once again win his mission and arresting the goons. However, he will be injured. Satya will realize Sai's love for Virat, and he will decide to step back. Well, we finally see that Sai and Virat will reunite soon.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see how faithfully Satya sacrifices his love as he feels that Sai and Virat are made for each other. This is supposed to be a beginning for Sai and Virat; however, destiny has other plans for them. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to take its new journey because we see the serial is all set to take a minimum of 20 years leap, and we see so many new characters have entered the show.