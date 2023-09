Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 14: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Ishaa come to wish Ishaan (Shakti Arora) , but he insults her badly. He breaks down and shares about all the pain that he has been dealing with since years. We see Shantanu makes him understand, but he will not realize anything. But finally, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) defends Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi). She reads every letter that Ishaa wrote for her son. But Ishaan will tear all the letters and get out of the party. How will Savi solve everything between this mother and son? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Ishaan hurts Ishaa badly, will Savi make him realize his mistakes?

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shantanu goes to see Ishaa, but she is not in her room, and he calls Savi to find out about her. Even Savi has no idea about where is Ishaa Mam. We see Ishaa walking aimlessly on the road, thinking about her son and all that he said to her, when a truck will come towards her. Will she get killed, or will someone come to save her?

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see savi (Bhavika Sharma) go to Bhosle's house and put the blame on Ishaan, saying that because of him, Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi) is missing. But they both get together to find Ishaa. Is Yashwant Rao (Nimai Bali) behind all this? Or is Ishaa really in danger? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Savi and Ishaan come together to find Ishaa

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows and viewers really like the cute chemistry between Ishaan and Savi, aka Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma. Well, the latest track revolves around Ishaa going missing and Savi and Ishaan finding her. Will she really get injured in the truck accident?