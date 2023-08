Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi is very desperate to know the truth about Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) and why she can leave her child. Later on, we see Akka Saheb call Savi and talk with her very politely, as Yashwant Rao has said to her, Please stop Savi (Bhavika Sharma) for 2 days. Well, Akka Saheb and Yashwant Rao play their games and stand with Savi, but let's see if Savi exposes their plan. On the other side, we see Savi misunderstand Ishaan, think that he is Chor, and hit him, but Savi apologises to Ishaan. On the other side, we see that Savi made breakfast for everyone and also gave it to everyone, but again, Ishaan misunderstands Savi as she makes upma, and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) hates upma. Let's see how their misunderstanding will be cleared up. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Will Savi solve all misunderstandings between Ishaan and Ishaa mam?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler Alert

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) wants justice, but we also see that Yaswant Rao and Akka Saheb disclose the case, but the fighter Savi decides to fight for this and wants justice, and finally she starts protesting against Bhosle University, but Ishaan warns her that if she does not take her case back, she will be suspended. Let's see if Savi takes a step back for fear of her studies or if she will fight till she gets justice. Well, viewers really like the character of Savi as Bhavika Sharma because Savi can rememind everyone of the Jungli Mulgi Sai Chavan, aka Ayesha Singh. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Destiny brings Savi and Ishaan under the same roof again, will Ishaan trust her intentions?

Savi wants justice