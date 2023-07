In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Reeva's father is against the proposal of Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Reeva (Sumit Singh), and he breaks the proposal. On the other side, we see Ashwini also telling Savi to run away from home. Well, we may see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) finally runs away from home and takes help from the police because she is 18 years old and has the right to make a decision about her life. Later on, Ishaan will also free Reeva from his love. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Reeva marry Ishaan, or will she not go against her parents? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Ishaan, Savi become friends, will they also find 'the one' in each other?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiiin is one of the best-running shows on television. As it is promoted by Rekha Ji, viewers also give immense love to the character, but after the first episode, the story gets a low rating because the same story repeats in the show. Well, viewers hope that the upcoming track is going to be super dramatic as well as interesting. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi love life to be like her parents? Or will she find true love in Ishaan?

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see a super interesting twist when Savi runs away from her house in a bride costume, and we may see Ishaa Mam hide her Later on, we may see that Ishaa Mam takes the help of Savi, and finally, when the wedding is cancelled, will her in-laws expose themselves in front of Savi's family?