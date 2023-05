Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that the police commissioner gets attacked by goons and bombs are tied on his chest, and we can see the commissioner's daughter crying uncontrollably. Later, we can see Satya (Harshad Arora) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) perform his surgery, but the major twist is that the goons are able to fit a bomb inside his chest. Let's see if Virat (Neil Bhatt) saves everybody or not. Later, we can see that Sai will take over to save commissioner, and everybody. On the other side, we can see Amba and Bhavani, both worried for their sons. Everyone prays for them. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens call Satya the new Pakhi after he gets jealous seeing Sai and Virat care for each other in a tough situation

Satya realises his love for Sai

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see a major twist when Sai (Ayesha Singh)promises Satya (Harshad Arora) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) that everything will be fine and everyone will reach their home safely. Let's wait to see what the next twist will be in the story. We will see that Sai is in danger. Seeing this, Satya will realize his feelings for Sai, and he will also realize that he loves Sai and cannot lose her like Girija. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Satya is smitten by Sai; fans celebrate 2 months of Harshad Arora-Ayesha Singh aka Saiya [View Tweets]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the future episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai in danger during bomb blasts, and Sai, along with the hospital and all the neighbours' houses, will also be in danger. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a high-voltage drama takes place in which Sai, Satya and Virat risk their lives for each other. There are so many survivors that Sai will not die, but she gets injured in this blast, and Satya will also take care of her. Viewers are excited to see the love story between Satya and Sai. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai says she gave 100 auditions before bagging the TOP TV show