Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 15: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Shantanu finally take a stand for Ishaa. He asked the Bhosle family members on why they cannot take her home. On the other side, once Ishaa was at the Bhosle house, she went in a shock after what Ishaan (Shakti Arora) told her. She left the house and was walking on the street, all the while thinking about Ishaan. She was so lost in her thoughts that she didn't see the truck coming towards her. Will Ishaa die? Shantanu and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) get really scared after Ishaa goes missing.

Savi and Ishaan join hands to find Ishaa



Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi ( Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan both go together to file a missing person complaint for Ishaa. Police later calls Ishaan and informs him that they have found one dead body that matches the description of Ishaa. They rush to the hospital. Savi and Ishaan ( Shakti Arora ) see the dead body and Savi gets unconscious, but Ishaan holds her. It might be possible that she is not Ishaa. But has Yashwant Rao kidnapped Ishaa? While this truth will come out soon, we see that this incident finally brings Ishaa and Ishaan closer, as now he may learn about the truth of his Akka Saheb and Kaka Saheb.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see finally Savi and Ishaan come together to save their Aai, as Savi also treats her like her mother. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show track is a little different, and viewers really love the show as Savi and Ishaan, aka Bhavika Shrama and Shakti Arora make terrific duo.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows, and viewers really like the latest track as finally the two leads have come together, and viewers are eagerly waiting to see them succeed in their mission. Let's see, will they succeed in finding Ishaa?