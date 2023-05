Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: in the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see when Satya (Harshad Arora) feels that this was his last time with Sai (Ayesha Singh). He will try to confess his feelings, but Sai and Virat (Neil Bhatt) will stop him. They will tell him that nothing will happen to them and that everything will be fine. It seems that Satya loves Sai, and he will be afraid to do surgery, but Sai will make him understand that nothing will happen. Later, we will see Satya, Sai, and Virat make one team, and they win, but in this mission, Virat has been injured, and Sai takes care of him as a doctor. On the other side, everyone congratulates Sai and Virat, and they also feel that Sai and Virat are husband and wife, but Sai clearly tells everyone that Dr. Satya is her husband, and he will also equally participate in this mission. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya realises his love for Sai as her life gets in danger

Satya is afraid of losing Sai

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show is going to be a high-voltage drama that viewers want to see. We see a sweet bond between Satya (Harshad Arora)and Sai (Ayesha Singh). The love story grows on the side of Dr. Satya. And soon we see that Dr. Sai also falls in love with Satya. On the other side, Sai will not be ready to move on as she is sure that Satya will never force her to move on, but in the upcoming track, we can see that Sai will also feel for Satya. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens call Satya the new Pakhi after he gets jealous seeing Sai and Virat care for each other in a tough situation

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see major twists and turns when viewers want to know the revelation of Satya's father, as he is the child of Ninad or the late Nagesh Chavan, or if Bhavani knows the truth of Satya's father or if she hides something from others. What will happen when Virat knows that Satya is his stepbrother? Will he accept him as a brother? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Satya is smitten by Sai; fans celebrate 2 months of Harshad Arora-Ayesha Singh aka Saiya [View Tweets]