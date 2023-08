Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top TV shows, and viewers love the chemistry between Savi and Ishaan, aka Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora. The latest track is all about how Savi wants justice from Ishaan and Yashwant Rao. Well, we have to wait to see the twist of what Ishaan and Yashwant Rao will do to give justice to Savi. Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Will Savi solve all misunderstandings between Ishaan and Ishaa mam?

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see interesting twists and turns when we see Ishaan finally getting the proof, but Yashwant Rao tries to hide all this, but this time Ishaan will support Savi and assure her that she will get justice. Well, finally, this is the first time we may see Ishaan go against Akka Saheb as well as Yashwant Rao. Well, viewers are waiting for the twist when Ishaan and Savi become friends. Let's see where the story of Ishaan and Savi goes.