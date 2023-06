Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we finally get to see Satya (Harshad Arora) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) going to Germany, but we see that before boarding the flight, she meets Vinayak and Virat (Neil Bhatt) and also the Chavan family. Later, we see Vinayak complaining to Sai that he also wants to go with her. Let's see will Sai take Vinayak or not. It might be possible that Sai will not take Vinayak because Virat decides that Vinayak will live with him and Saavi will live with Sai. Later on, we see Sai feeling something strange when she leaves the Chavan Niwas. It might be possible that Sai will feel that she will never come back. Later on, we see that Virat gets a clue that the big terrorist Ramakant will decide to execute his plan B, but we see that it is too late for Virat to stop. We also see that Virat and Sai will not leave each other but they will die with each other. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai, Satya and Virat die; Savi to find out about her Aai Baba's murder after 20 years?

Virat and Satya will die in a plane crash

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Virat (Neil Bhatt) running to the airport to give his love one last chance. He decides to tell Sai (Ayesha Singh) one last time that he cannot live without her. This is the final and most emotional track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We finally see Virat propose to Sai, and Satya tells her that she should say yes to Virat. Well, this upcoming track is going to be super interesting as well as emotional for the viewers because we see that finally our favorites will reunite and leave us forever, as we see in the new promo that Sai, Virat, and Satya (Harshad Arora) will die in a plane crash.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that the SaiRat love story will end, and now their daughter and son will lead the show. There are a lot of names of the stars floating the gossip mills as probable leads of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiiin. Well, viewers were sad to see this track ending, but they are eagerly waiting for the new story and the new love triangle. Let's see if Vinayak's future will also take on a love triangle like his Aai baba and Pakhi. Let's wait to see the twist in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.