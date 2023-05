Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we have seen a major twist where Satya, Sai, and Virat face a new mission. They win but Virat (Neil Bhatt) gets injured and is admitted to the hospital. Now, we see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) taking care of Virat, but Virat clearly asks her to stay away from him. We know that Satya (Harshad Arora) and Sai got married because of their conditions. It is a namesake marriage. But slowly and gradually, Satya will start falling in love with Sai. However, he will decide to not say anything to her as he knows that Sai will never accept his love. On the other hand, the media congratulates Sai, Satya and Virat for their successful mission. Satya gets very happy when Sai takes a stand for him in front of everyone. But Virat feels very sad seeing Sai's concern for Satya. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh responds to fan asking to make reel with Neil Bhatt; netizens call her savage [Watch]

There are lots of interesting twists and turns coming in Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt starrer TV show. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat (Neil Bhatt)will be unable to come to terms with the fact that Satya and Sai are married. He will struggle to accept that Sai and Satya (Harshad Arora) are now together and happy. Also, we will see Satya planning to give a gift to Sai. They are celebrating the first Vatsavitri Pooja. Sai is confused about whether to keep a fast for Satya or not because she has to choose between her love and her responsibility. Fans are looking forward to seeing what happens in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin next.

After a long time, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have brought a beautiful tradition of Vat Savitri Pooja. We will see the Chavans and the Adhikaris celebrating the occasion in the show. As per the latest online buzz, it is said that Satya and Sai might come closer while celebrating the festival. We know Satya has started to feel for Sai. Let's see if Sai will also feel for him or not. On the other hand, we see Vinayak bring a saree for his adopted aai. Virat will join Vinayak to gift the saree to Sai. And it is then that he will see the closeness of Satya and Sai. Will Virat misunderstands Sai again and believe that she has moved on?